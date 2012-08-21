UPDATE 1-Nigerian share index hits 23-month high
LAGOS, June 5 Nigerian stocks hit a 23-month high on Monday, extending last week's rally and helped by gains in cement, fuel retailing and banking shares.
LONDON Aug 21 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo said core profit fell 40 percent in the first half, hurt by higher costs and lower iron ore prices.
The company on Tuesday posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $240 million for the six months to June 30, broadly in line with a consensus forecast of $243 million from a company-supplied poll.
The cash cost of producing the metal came in at $60.4 per tonne in the period, topping last year's average annual cost of $50.7 per tonne, primarily due to higher energy costs and inflation in Ukraine, while the average price Ferrexpo received for its iron was down 12 percent.
LONDON, June 5 The gold price is likely to stay range-bound over the next year, with an upper price of around $1,425, barring any major financial shock, the head of Canadian gold company Abitibi Royalties said.