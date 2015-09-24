LONDON, Sept 24 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo is expected to conclude talks with banks over a 12-month maturity extension on its pre-export finance loans in October, one banker said.

The company is in talks with its bankers over amending these facilities, with discussions centering around certain conditions that the banks want in return -- in particular the payment of dividends.

"The big condition being discussed is whether they leave the door open to dividends. This is the sticking point," the banker said.

Ferrexpo declined to comment.

The group currently has two outstanding amortising pre-export financing facilities -- a US$420m 2011 facility that matures in July 2016 and a US$350m 2013 facility which had a start date of August 8 2014 and matures in August 2018.

Ferrexpo has seen its bonds sink in the secondary market over the last week after Ukraine's Bank Finance and Credit -- a related party that held around US$174m of Ferrexpo's US$280m cash pile -- was declared insolvent by the National Bank of Ukraine.

The issuer's US$149m and US$160.72m 2019 bonds were both down nearly 20 points to a cash price of 67.5% from 85.3% on September 18, according to Tradeweb.

The company is also struggling with the fall in oil commodity prices and the conflict in the Ukraine following Russia's annexation of the east of the country in March last year.

Despite this Ferrexpo is not in financial trouble yet, the banker said, and discussions around maturity extensions are merely pre-emptive measures.

"The bonds are not due until 2019 and the company is still making money. Some of its cash pile has been taken away but it still has over US$100m in cash held outside of Ukraine," he said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)