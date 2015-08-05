(Adds quote from CFO, details on banking risk)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON Aug 5 Ukrainian iron ore pellet producer
Ferrexpo said on Wednesday prices could fall further
and that it faced risks from the weakness of Ukrainian banks, as
it reported a 45 percent drop in first-half core profit.
The Swiss-headquartered mining firm, whose facilities are
located in the Poltava region in central Ukraine, has so far
experienced only minor disruptions due to the separatist
conflict in the east of the country, such as electricity
shortages in the winter months.
On Wednesday, it said the steep depreciation of Ukraine's
hryvnia currency, which has benefited the company by cutting its
costs, has also put the local banking sector under stress,
forcing it to recapitalise.
"We operate in Ukraine and because of that we hold a fair
amount of liquidity inside the country and rely on the banking
sector. Obviously any collapse in that can have certain
consequences. That's the risk that we are flagging," said Chief
Financial Officer Chris Mawe in a telephone interview.
He added, however, that the company kept substantial funding
abroad too to minimize the risk.
The group, majority owned by Ukrainian billionaire and
independent parliamentarian Kostyantin Zhevago, posted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA)
of $176 million for the first half of this year, down from $321
million in the same period last year.
To protect margins against a weaker iron price, the firm is
focusing on cutting costs and producing higher quality iron
pellet, which gets a premium to the standard quality product.
Under current conditions, the company can generate cash with
benchmark iron ore prices at $50 per tonne or above, Mawe said.
The steel ingredient is currently trading around $55 a tonne.
The company said, however, that prices could fall further
due to excess supply coming on stream.
(Editing by Mark Potter)