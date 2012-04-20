LONDON, April 20 Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo said average selling prices dipped around 7 percent in the first three months of the year, with sales flat, while local inflation and higher oil prices lifted the cost of production over 17 percent above the 2011 average.

The group, which had already reported almost flat production for the first quarter earlier this month, said it was working to mitigate the impact of rising costs, increasing pellet production from its own ore.

Ferrexpo's cash cost of production was $59.4, an increase of 17.2 percent compared to the average for the 2011 full year.

Sales volumes for the three months to the end of March totalled 2.2 million tonnes, in line with the same period in 2011.

"While costs remain under pressure, we continue to seek ways of mitigating these market driven price increases. The marketing team continues to make good progress expanding our global customer base," Michael Abrahams, Ferrexpo chairman, said.

Ferrexpo, which has one of the world's largest iron ore resource bases, has sought to make more of its geographic position in Ukraine, which gives it a shorter shipping distance to destinations like Shanghai than some of its peers.

The miner said it remained on schedule and budget to achieve first ore from the Yeristovo deposit by early 2013.

"All of the projects underway are on schedule and it remains the group's intention to produce one million tonnes of pellets per month from 2014," Abrahams said.