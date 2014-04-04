PRAGUE, April 4 Private investment firm BXR
Group may decide by the end of the year whether to sell its
stake in Ukraine-focused iron ore miner Ferrexpo, BXR's
co-owner said.
Czech billionaire Zdenek Bakala, who owns half of
Amsterdam-based BXR, is leaving the investment firm. He will
take with him most of the assets which are focused on central
Europe, while BXR while retain most of those outside the region.
However some holdings - including the 23.9 percent stake in
London-listed Ferrexpo - will remain jointly owned because their
fate has not yet been decided, and Bakala said they might be
sold.
"We are not setting any hard deadlines. I suppose that by
the end of the year is a reasonable time for us to determine
clearly what the fate of these assets will be," he told Czech
journalists in response to a question about Ferrexpo.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Pravin Char)