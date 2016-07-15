July 15 Specialty chemicals company Ferro Corp
turned down acquisition offers from private equity firms
Apollo Global Management LLC and CVC Capital Partners
Ltd as too low, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Ferro's board met this week and rejected the offers, which
were below the company's current trading price of around $14 a
share, the people said.
Ferro may explore other alternatives if the buyout firms do
not improve their offers, including looking at an acquisition
itself, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is
confidential. Ferro and CVC did not immediately respond to
requests for comment, while Apollo declined to comment.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Mike Stone in New York;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)