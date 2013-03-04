March 4 Chemical maker A. Schulman Inc offered to buy peer Ferro Corp for $563 million in cash and stock to add products used in markets such as construction, automotive, appliances, electronics and household furnishings.

A. Schulman's offer of $6.50 per share includes cash of $3.25 and the rest in shares, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The offer is at a 25 percent premium to Ferro's closing price of $5.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Ferro shares jumped 28 percent to $6.65 in trading before the bell.

The offer is valued at about of $855 million including debt, A. Schulman said.