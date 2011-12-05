FRANKFURT Dec 5 Abu Dhabi construction
company Commodore Contracting is taking a 25 percent stake in
Ferrostaal's new owner, MPC Industries, Handelsblatt daily
reported on Monday, citing MPC.
Handelsblatt also said MPC chief executive Axel Schroeder
told a meeting with employees last week about Commodore's
shareholding in the Hamburg-based trading house.
No financial detail was provided.
MPC acquired Ferrostaal, a provider of industrial services
in plant construction, from MAN SE last month after
the German truckmaker ended a dispute with Abu Dhabi's
International Petroleum Investment Company.
Under the deal, IPIC had sold back its 70 percent to MAN,
which then sold the unit in its entirety to MPC.
