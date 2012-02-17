LONDON Feb 17 Brazil's Ferrous Resources, a miner in the country's "Iron Quadrangle" that has been seeking partners to fund development and infrastructure, said on Friday it had appointed a former Vale manager as its new chief executive.

Ferrous, which has twice pulled IPO plans, has appointed Jayme Nicolato Correa, a former director of miner Vale's Carajas Mining, Railway and Port System and former head of iron ore at steelmaker CSN.

"I have accepted the role of CEO because I am confident of the underlying strength of Ferrous Resources and the potential that exists to deliver the board's objectives," Correa said in a statement.

Correa will take up his position on March 1. Ferrous' previous chief executive, Mozart Litwinski, stepped down with immediate effect last month.