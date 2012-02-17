Impact of copper strikes fizzles on scrap inflow, mine rebound
* Extra scrap copper, ramping up of mines helping to fill gap
LONDON Feb 17 Brazil's Ferrous Resources, a miner in the country's "Iron Quadrangle" that has been seeking partners to fund development and infrastructure, said on Friday it had appointed a former Vale manager as its new chief executive.
Ferrous, which has twice pulled IPO plans, has appointed Jayme Nicolato Correa, a former director of miner Vale's Carajas Mining, Railway and Port System and former head of iron ore at steelmaker CSN.
"I have accepted the role of CEO because I am confident of the underlying strength of Ferrous Resources and the potential that exists to deliver the board's objectives," Correa said in a statement.
Correa will take up his position on March 1. Ferrous' previous chief executive, Mozart Litwinski, stepped down with immediate effect last month.
* Extra scrap copper, ramping up of mines helping to fill gap
LONDON, June 12 Aluminium is still the star of the London Metal Exchange (LME) base metals complex, up by over 12 percent on the start of the year.