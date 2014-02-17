* Ferrovial bids for Aberdeen, Glasgow, Southampton airports
By Andrés González and Freya Berry
MADRID/LONDON, Feb 17 Spain's Ferrovial
has offered to buy three British airports from its partners in
Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH), a source with knowledge of the
matter said on Monday, in a deal that would give regulators less
control over its profits.
The source did not give details on how much the Spanish
infrastructure group was prepared to pay for Aberdeen, Glasgow
and Southampton airports. Spain's Expansion newspaper reported
the offer was worth 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion).
HAH and Ferrovial declined to comment.
Ferrovial, which is the largest stakeholder in HAH with a 25
percent share, has been on the hunt to strengthen its airport
business as it seeks to diversify further from its crisis-hit
domestic construction business.
The firm has discussed a joint bid for the three airports
with at least two Australian funds, Macquarie and Industry Funds
Management (IFM), Expansion said, citing industry sources.
Macquarie and IFM declined to comment.
Unlike Heathrow, none of the three airports are regulated by
the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, complained last month
about "draconian" plans for a price cap on airlines, which it
said would limit its rate of return on capital investment to an
"unsustainable" 5.35 percent.
By contrast, the lack of CAA constraints on the far smaller
airports of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton would allow
Ferrovial to focus on profits.
"Ferrovial will see its exposure to regulatory risk
reduced," said Pablo Ortiz, equity analyst at Spanish brokerage
Interdin Bolsa.
"This is very important because you can deploy freely the
strategy that you want. To (be able to) increase return on
equity as much as you can: it's a huge difference."
HAH would also benefit from a deal as it would be able to
focus solely on Heathrow, Ortiz said.
"Management at Heathrow requires all the devotion you can
address," he said. "I think management want to focus on that
front, and also the issue of the third runway is very important.
It's a second front that management need to handle."
The prospect of a third runway at Heathrow has been highly
contentious. Supporters say the airport is overstretched and
call for the UK to be better connected to other economic hubs,
but critics say the runway would bring noise and air pollution.
STRATEGY SWITCH
The offer for the three airports marks a turnaround in
Ferrovial's strategy after years of selling off its airport
stakes to cut debt.
It took control of HAH, then called BAA, in 2006 in a 10.3
billion pound, highly leveraged deal but has since gradually
reduced its holding.
Last year it sold an 8.65 percent stake in Heathrow to
British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme.
Now diversification has replaced debt reduction, as the
company tries to strengthen its airport business in an attempt
to branch out from Spain's floundering domestic construction
sector.
In December, Sky News reported that Ferrovial had said it
wanted to buy the three airports.
The deal comes as high-quality infrastructure investments,
sought after by pension funds for their long-term, low-risk
nature, have grown increasingly scarce. Investor demand has
risen as forced corporate sell-offs decline thanks to buoyant
debt markets, and governments shy away from privatising state
assets.
"This does show significant remaining appetite for airport
stakes," said Simon Morris, vice president at aviation advisory
firm ICF International, adding that good-quality airport stakes
were now in short supply.
Analysts said a $1.3 billion price for the deal implied a
multiple of 13 times the three airports' estimated 2013 earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).
"This in our view would represent a full price, arguably
with limited upside in terms of synergies or efficiency as
Ferrovial has already been managing these assets via HAH," said
Juan Carlos Calvo, analyst at Espirito Santo investment bank.