SYDNEY, April 30 Spain's Ferrovial said
it won't offer in future the service of running Australia's
controversial offshore detention centres for refugees and asylum
seekers, after buying a controlling stake in the Australian firm
that operates the centres.
Australia's detention of refugees and asylum seekers in
offshore detention centres in Papua New Guinea and Nauru has
previously drawn criticism from the United Nations.
In a statement on Friday, Ferrovial said the company had
completed a buyout of 59 percent of shares in Australia-listed
Broadspectrum.
On Wednesday, Papua New Guinea's high court ruled that the
Broadspectrum-run detention centre in Manus Island housing more
than 800 Australia-bound refugees was unlawful and the country's
government said it would shut the camp.
"In relation to the provision of services at the regional
processing centres in Nauru and Manus province, these services
were not a core part of the valuation and the acquisition
rationale of the offer, and it is not a strategic activity in
Ferrovial's portfolio," the company said in a statement.
"Ferrovial's view is that this activity will not form part
of its services offering in the future".
It did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Jarni Blakkarly; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)