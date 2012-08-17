MADRID Aug 17 Spanish infrastructure firm
Ferrovial said on Friday it would sell part of its
stake in the holding company that owns British airport operator
BAA Ltd to Qatar Holding for 607 million euros.
The company said after the sale of 10.6 percent of FGP
Topco, it would retain a 39.37 percent holding in BAA, which
runs London's Heathrow airport, Europe's busiest.
Qatar Holding, a unit of the Gulf Arab state's sovereign
wealth fund, would end up owning 20 percent of BAA, which also
owns London's Stansted and Southampton airports in England, and
Glasgow and Aberdeen airports in Scotland.
Ferrovial shares were up 4.8 percent in Madrid at 9.476
euros, compared with a rise of 2.1 percent in the broader IBEX
index.
