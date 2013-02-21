(Corrects sterling and dollar prices to millions in first paragraph)

MADRID Feb 21 Spain's Ferrovial said on Thursday it has reached an agreement with 3i Group to fully acquire the British services company Enterprise for 385 million pounds ($589 million).

The acquisition is expected to be completed by April once it has been given the go ahead by competition authorities, Ferrovial said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6535 British pounds) (Reporting By Paul Day; Editing Tracy Rucinski and David Goodman)