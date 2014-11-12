* Ferrovial says shares belong to a del Pino family member

* Ferrovial Chairman Rafael del Pino buying the shares

* Stake worth 365 million euros at current market price (Adds information on seller and buyer)

MADRID, Nov 12 Ferrovial Chairman Rafael del Pino has raised his stake in the Spanish infrastructure firm after buying an additional 3.1 percent in a block trade, the company said on Wednesday.

At the same time, del Pino, though his Rijn Capital holding company, has entered into a so-called forward sale agreement with Mediobanca, enabling him to sell on the package of 23 million shares in the future.

Ferrovial said the 23 million shares had belonged to an unnamed family member who was not on the company's board.

Earlier on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley said it was working with Mediobanca to place 3.1 percent of Ferrovial in the market, worth 365 million euros ($455 million) at current market prices.

That block sale, expected to be executed in the next 24 hours, is to cover the derivatives agreement between Mediobanca and Rijn.

Del Pino family members own 40.9 percent of the family-founded company, while the chairman owns another chunk of about 1.25 percent on his own, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Ferrovial declined to comment on how much del Pino's or Rijn's stake would be after the transaction.

Rijn Capital cannot sell Ferrovial shares in the next 90 days under the terms of the transaction.

Ferrovial shares last changed hands at 15.855 euros each, down 1.2 percent.

(1 US dollar = 0.8024 euro) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and Jesus Aguado; editing by Sarah White and David Clarke)