* Court of Appeal upholds CC decision to sell Stansted
* BAA says now intends to appeal to Supreme Court
LONDON, July 26 British airport operator BAA
said it intended to ask the Supreme Court to overturn a
Competition Commission ruling forcing it to sell London Stansted
airport.
In the latest stage of a long legal battle, the Court of
Appeal on Thursday upheld the Competition Commission's 2009
ruling that BAA exerted a dominant hold on airports in Scotland
and the southeast of England.
BAA owns London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, as
well as Southampton and Stansted in England, plus Glasgow and
Aberdeen airports in Scotland.
In April the group agreed to sell Edinburgh airport to
Global Infrastructure Partners, owner of London's City and
Gatwick airports, for $1.3 billion.
"The CC has welcomed today's Court of Appeal decision to
uphold its decision requiring BAA to sell Stansted airport," the
CC said in response to the ruling.
A spokesperson for Ferrovial owned BAA said the
group would now consider the judgment carefully and intended to
submit an appeal to the Supreme Court, Britain's highest court.
Stansted, Britain's fourth busiest airport, is a
predominantly low-cost leisure and holiday hub based some 50 km
northeast of central London.