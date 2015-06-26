MADRID, June 26 Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial and Australia's Macquarie have put up for sale their concession for the Chicago Skyway toll road in the U.S., a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Ferrovial has a 55 percent stake in the concession while Macquarie holds the remaining 45 percent. They had won the concession in 2005 with a bid worth $1.83 billion.

Ferrovial said the Chicago Skyway had revenues of 62 million euros ($69.45 million) and an operating income of 54 million euros last year.

The news of the sale was first published by InfraNews website. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by Julien Toyer and William Hardy)