LONDON Oct 21 British airport operator Heathrow
Ltd reported a 22.1 percent rise in earnings on Monday, boosted
by higher passenger traffic to Asia and the Middle East.
The owner of Heathrow, Southampton, Glasgow and Aberdeen
airports said adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and appreciation (EBITDA) rose to 1.035 billion
pounds ($1.68 billion) for the nine months to Sept. 30, from 848
million pounds in the same period in 2012.
"Strong passenger satisfaction and passenger numbers have
driven strong growth in cash flows, funding current investment
of almost 4 million pounds a day in improving the airport for
passengers and airlines," Chief Executive Colin Matthews said.
Heathrow, majority-owned by Spanish infrastructure group
Ferrovial, said the number of passengers passing
through its airports rose 3.6 percent to 54.8 million over the
period, while net retail income per passenger increased 2.6
percent to 6.18 pounds.
There was no repeat of last year's summer dip in demand for
short-haul flights to Europe during the London Olympics, it
said.
The company said it was reconsidering its investment plans
following a proposal by Britain's aviation regulator to cap the
prices charged by London's Heathrow airport - the country's
busiest - as it would reduce returns to below the level at which
shareholders were willing to invest.