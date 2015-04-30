(Adds details of loss-making toll road, debt)
MADRID, April 30 Spanish infrastructure and
services operator Ferrovial reported a 14.2 percent
rise in core profit on Thursday, buoyed by traffic growth on its
toll roads and at London's Heathrow airport, as well as a weak
euro.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
came in at 210 million euros ($235 million), while net profit
rose 81 percent to 118 million euros.
Ferrovial also said that a court decision to start a
liquidation process for the Ocana-La Roda motorway, a toll road
in which it has a stake, meant it could remove 567 million euros
of debt from its books.
Ferrovial had net debt of 6.4 billion euros at end-March,
including loans linked to the infrastructure projects in which
it has a stake.
The group also announced a share buy back worth 250 mln
euros.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Julien Toyer and
Jane Merriman)