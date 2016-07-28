(Adds to cut jobs in Britain)
MADRID, July 28 Spanish infrastructure and
services group Ferrovial said on Thursday it would
mitigate some of the impact of Brexit by currency hedging as it
reported a 29 percent drop in first-half net profit.
Ferrovial, which makes over a third of its revenue in
Britain and is the main shareholder in London's Heathrow
airport, said sterling currency hedging contracts worth 368
million euros ($410 million) would allow it to guarantee its
dividend for three years.
The fact that its UK contracts were linked to inflation
would also help offset the impact of the British vote to leave
the European Union. It said Heathrow was resilient to Brexit
risks such as a possible economic slowdown.
Ferrovial said it would cut 600 jobs at its UK services
company Amey due to public spending cuts in Britain restricting
clients' budgets. This would save 20 million pounds over the
rest of the year, it said.
Amey's services range from repair and maintenance of water
supply to street cleaning. Its clients are in British
state-owned and regulated sectors that have borne the brunt of
government spending cuts.
Ferrovial said the impact of Brexit on these kinds of
contracts were not yet clear, but one of the measures against a
predicted slowdown in economic activity could be increased
public spending.
Ferrovial reported first half profit of 189 million euros,
down from 267 million in the year-ago period, hurt by the fall
in value of sterling following the vote to leave the EU.
($1 = 0.9030 euros)
