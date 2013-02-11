MILAN Feb 11 Italy's state railway Ferrovie
dello Stato denied on Monday a media report about hiring advisor
for a possible merger plan with Italy's flagship airline
Alitalia, which is expected to post a loss for 2012.
"Ferrovie dello Stato has not asked any advisor to evaluate
a merger plan with Alitalia," the railways group said in a
statement.
Corriere della Sera reported on Monday that Boston
Consulting Group is working on an Alitalia-Ferrovie dello Stato
"integration plan".
Alitalia, which is 25 percent-owned by Airfrance-Klm
, will run out of cash to pay its employees by the end
of March, Il Messaggero reported on Monday in a separate
article.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)