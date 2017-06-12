BRIEF-American Software reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34
* American Software reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
MILAN, June 12 Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano said on Monday it would verify whether a planned tie-up with state railways Ferrovie dello Stato and Milan's public transportation company ATM was still feasible.
The statement comes after the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato, which owns 14.7 percent of Ferrovie Nord Milano (FNM), was quoted by local media as saying a merger was no longer possible because of antritrust hurdles.
FNM said it would communicate to the market the outcome of its review of the merger plan. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
* American Software reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: