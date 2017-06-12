MILAN, June 12 Italian regional railway group Ferrovie Nord Milano said on Monday it would verify whether a planned tie-up with state railways Ferrovie dello Stato and Milan's public transportation company ATM was still feasible.

The statement comes after the CEO of Ferrovie dello Stato, which owns 14.7 percent of Ferrovie Nord Milano (FNM), was quoted by local media as saying a merger was no longer possible because of antritrust hurdles.

FNM said it would communicate to the market the outcome of its review of the merger plan. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)