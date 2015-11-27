ROME Nov 27 Insider Renato Mazzoncini will be appointed as new chief executive at Italy's state railways that will soon be privatised, two government sources said on Friday.

On Thursday the entire board of Ferrovie dello Stato resigned in a move that gave the government a free hand to appoint a new management team to drive forward its privatisation plans.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government passed a decree to kickstart the sale, stressing that the track network would remain in public hands.

Mazzoncini is considered close to Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi after working on the privatisation of a tram company in Florence at a time when Renzi was the mayor of the city. (Reporting by Valentina Consiglio; writing by Francesca Landini)