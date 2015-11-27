ROME Nov 27 Insider Renato Mazzoncini will be
appointed as new chief executive at Italy's state railways that
will soon be privatised, two government sources said on Friday.
On Thursday the entire board of Ferrovie dello Stato
resigned in a move that gave the government a free
hand to appoint a new management team to drive forward its
privatisation plans.
At a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government passed a
decree to kickstart the sale, stressing that the track network
would remain in public hands.
Mazzoncini is considered close to Italy's Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi after working on the privatisation of a tram
company in Florence at a time when Renzi was the mayor of the
city.
(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio; writing by Francesca
Landini)