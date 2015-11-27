(Recasts to show board named new management)
ROME Nov 27 Italy's state railways' board on
Friday named insider Renato Mazzoncini as its new chief
executive, a statement from the Treasury said, as it gears up
for a planned privatisation.
On Thursday, the entire board of Ferrovie dello Stato
resigned in a move that gave the government a free
hand to appoint a new management team to drive forward its
privatisation project.
The board named Mazzoncini CEO, giving him "broad
operational powers", the statement said. Giorgia Ghezzi was made
chairman.
Mazzoncini is considered close to Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi after working on the privatisation of a tram
company in Florence when Renzi was the mayor of the city.
Mazzoncini has been the top manager of the rail company's
bus unit, and Ghezzi was already a member of the previous board
of directors.
At a cabinet meeting on Monday, the government passed a
decree to kickstart the sale of up to 40 percent of the company,
stressing that the track network would remain in public hands.
Apart from Mazzoncini and Ghezzi, the new board, which has a
mandate until 2017, includes: Daniela Carosio, Giuliano Frosini,
Simonetta Giordani, Wanda Ternau, and Federico Lovadina.
(Reporting by Valentina Consiglio; writing by Francesca Landini
and Steve Scherer; editing by Adrian Croft)