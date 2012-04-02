By Andrey Kuzmin
VELIKIY NOVGOROD, Russia, April 2 Russian
fertiliser maker Acron may sell some permits
to extract potash in Canada through its subsidiary North
Atlantic Potash Inc, Acron's chairman Alexander Popov told
reporters at a media briefing.
"We have two projects (in Canada) where we would like to
stay... and there are several other areas which are up for
sale," Popov said in the Russian town of Velikiy Novgorod in
remarks cleared for publication on Monday.
North Atlantic sold eight potash licences to the Yankuang
Group Corporation Limited of China for $110 million last
October.
It still holds 18 permits in the Prairie Evaporite potash
deposit in Saskatchewan province in Canada, of which 9 permits
are included into a joint venture agreement with mining giant
Rio Tinto .
Popov did not specify whether Acron wants to sell permits,
which are a part of the agreement with Rio Tinto.
Chairman added that Acron may boost its output in the first
quarter despite production cuts at rivals' assets as it expects
the demand for mineral fertilisers to revive in the second half
of 2012.
The market had been braced for a gloomy outlook after larger
rivals Uralkali of Russia and P otash Corp <P OT.TO> of
Canada warned of weak demand.
Popov expects the demand for nitrogen fertilisers to rise by
1.5 percent per year during the next several years and believes
that high prices for food products will support global
fertiliser prices in the second half of this year.
Acron holds 2.7 percent shares of Russian potash miner
Uralkali with current market value of about $634
million and can sell this shares as a single package if it needs
money, Popov added.
Earlier Acron promised to sell this shares by parts during
three years.