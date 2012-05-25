Infosys denies promoters selling stake in company
MUMBAI Infosys Ltd denied a media report on Friday that the founders of India's second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.
Reuters Market Eye - Fertiliser shares gain on hopes that a timely arrival of the monsoon season will boost demand for fertilizers.
The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala by June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department web site, in line with its prior prediction.
Last month, India's weather office also forecast normal rains for the third straight year.
Chambal Fertilisers and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers gain more than 1 percent each, while National Fertilizers (NAFT.NS) gains 0.7 percent.
NEW DELHI Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.