A farmer spreads fertilizers on his rice plants in Patra village in Punjab August 4, 2007. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Fertiliser shares gain on hopes that a timely arrival of the monsoon season will boost demand for fertilizers.

The monsoon is expected to hit Kerala by June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department web site, in line with its prior prediction.

Last month, India's weather office also forecast normal rains for the third straight year.

Chambal Fertilisers and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers gain more than 1 percent each, while National Fertilizers (NAFT.NS) gains 0.7 percent.