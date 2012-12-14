MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian fertiliser shares rallied on Friday after the government approved a new policy to encourage investment in urea manufacturing, in a move seen expediting $6.5 billion in projects that have been held back.

National Fertilizers was up 5.3 percent at 0351 GMT, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers gained 5.2 percent, while Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals gained 2.9 percent.