* Africa's demand for fertilisers is on the rise
* African govts must do more to boost consumption
* Morocco's OCP aims to be key supplier for Africa
By Souhail Karam
AGADIR, Morocco, April 19 Demand for fertilisers
from the poorly-fed African continent is on the rise but still
has some way to go before crop yields rise to levels that can
significantly cut reliance on food imports, delegates to a
fertilisers conference said on Thursday.
The United Nations predicts the continent's population will
double over the next four decades to almost 2 billion, spurring
a more rapid rise in demand for staples, such as rice and
cereals.
On a per capita basis agricultural output in sub-Saharan
Africa declined by 10 percent since the 1970s, while it rose
globally by 40 percent, Innocent Okuko, an executive from
Nigeria-based Notore Chemical Industries Ltd. told the
gathering, hosted by Morocco's state-run phosphate monopoly OCP,
the world's top exporter of phosphates.
"The average fertiliser consumption in Nigeria stands at 10
kg (22 pounds) per hectare, versus a global average of 100 kg,"
said Okuku, whose firm plans to start work next year on a
1-million tonne fertiliser plant in Nigeria.
John Vowell, director at of structured trade commodity
finance at FBN Bank of First Bank of Nigeria, said
he was seeing "more and more demand from our customers for the
financing of storage facilities for fertilizers".
"But we also see this small guy with a 2-hectare farm plot
who has to decide whether to buy fertilisers or feed his family
... These are the majority in Africa. That's why microfinance is
the way forward," Vowell said.
"Fertilizers are expensive, manufacturing them is expensive
and few countries in Africa produce them," said a delegate from
Burkina Faso, representing rice producers in the sub-Saharan
African country.
"Rice producers in Burkina Faso have grouped to ensure
better supply of fertilisers and at more competitive terms ...
the results are encouraging," he said.
Phosphates are Morocco's biggest mineral wealth. It plans to
almost treble fertiliser output to 10 million tonnes by 2020.
Mohamed Benabdeljalil, OCP's vice-president for sales, said
the monopoly has changed its approach towards Africa in recent
years. "OCP is going to commit growing volumes year-on-year to
Africa ... The (African) users will know that there is a
reliable supplier (OCP) ... That is new," he said.
OCP plans to establish a "fertility map" for Mali to
determine with precision the specific needs of the soil there
depending on the crops that are being cultivated.
"We are embarking on the development of specific products to
respond to the deficiencies in macro- and micro-nutrients," said
Benabdeljalil. Other African countries will follow, he said,
without naming them.
Sergio Godoy, business development manager at Norwegian
fertiliser maker Yara, said his firm has started to focus more
on Africa as a medium-term growth market.
"Africa is such a wide continent. You need ports to
accomodate vessels that can carry 8,000 tonnes of fertilisers.
The main problems for Africa are logistics and political
stability," Godoy told Reuters.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam, editing by William Hardy)