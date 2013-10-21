* Acron discusses joint development of phosphate project
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, Oct 21 India, one of the world's biggest
consumers of fertilisers, is eyeing several phosphate projects
in Russia to secure supplies, two senior industry officials said
on Monday.
India is the world's top importer of the crop nutrient
diammonium phosphate (DAP) and accounts for nearly half of
annual global shipments of around 16 million tonnes.
Russian fertiliser maker Acron and a
partner from India are discussing jointly developing a phosphate
project in Russia, according to the agenda prepared for a visit
of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Russia on Oct. 21.
"We are planning to secure phosphate supplies from Russia on
a long-term basis," said an official with a state-run fertiliser
company, who visited Russia last month with other Indian
fertiliser company officials to evaluate mines in the north of
the country.
The officials asked not to be identified because the
discussions are not finalised.
"There are two options. One is to import raw material and
process it in India. The other is to process raw material in
Russia itself and bring finished products like DAP to India."
Both officials said the governments of India and Russia
might announce a broad plan regarding these projects, while
details would be crafted in the coming months by the companies.
Acron, one of Europe's top 10 fertiliser makers, declined
comment.
DAP is the most widely used phosphate fertiliser in the
world. Phosphate-based fertilisers are most commonly used along
with nitrogen and potash-based fertilisers.
Logistics are the biggest hurdle to potential investment as
the blocks offered by Acron and other Russian companies are
based in the north, making it difficult to bring the material to
India, the official added.
India usually imports more than 7 million tonnes of
phosphate-based fertiliser each year, consisting mainly of DAP.
The landed cost of DAP in India has fallen to $390 per tonne on
a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, from $520 per tonne in May due
to weaker demand.
"Considering rising food demand, we need to secure
phosphate, so we won't be hurt whenever there would be a
fluctuation in prices. Right now we are highly dependent on
imports," the official added.
High valuations of new projects at a time when DAP prices
are low are also an obstacle to investment in Russia. To share
the risks, India may set up a consortium of three to four
companies, mainly state-run, and then collectively form a joint
company with a Russian counterpart, he said.
Another Indian industry official, who every year leads
negotiations with overseas potash and phosphate suppliers, said
that no fertiliser company is currently in a position to invest
in any large project.
"All companies are facing a liquidity crunch due to a delay
in subsidy disbursement from the government. Borrowing from
banks is also not easy as interest rates are very high," the
official said.
If the government provides some support to the state-run
fertiliser companies, then they can move ahead and commit some
investment, he added.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; Additional reporting
by Victoria Andreeva and Polina Devitt in Moscow; Writing by
Polina Devitt, editing by David Evans)