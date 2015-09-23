LONDON, Sept 23 Chart-topping boy band One
Direction have revealed the name and artwork for their fifth
album, to be called "Made in the A.M."
One Direction have also released a track from the album,
"Infinity", for anybody who pre-orders the album, to be released
on Nov 13, or streams it through online retailers.
The announcement came on Tuesday ahead of the band's concert
at Camden's Roundhouse Theatre in London, where they were
performing as part of the Apple Music Festival.
Dozens of excited fans lined up outside the venue hours
before the show started to see band members Harry Styles, Niall
Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson in person.
"We're gonna be quite close so, I've never been that close
to them so I don't know how I'll react. I'll probably cry," one
female fan said.
"Knowing Harry Styles will be there makes me want to get up
every day," another said.
The intimate gig may be one of the band's last for a while
since they said that they would be taking a break in March 2016.
The foursome were a five piece until Zayn Malik quit in
March earlier this year.
(Writing by Sara Hemrajani; Editing by Michael Roddy and Raissa
Kasolowsky)