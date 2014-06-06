By Ian MacKenzie
16th-century courtyard house to a converted church, Edinburgh's
annual Fringe Festival has unveiled its 2014 programme with
productions from 47 countries around the world.
Marking the 100th anniversary of the outbreak of World War
One, veteran actor and Director Guy Masterson will recite the
finest writings from both sides in "An Anthem for a Doomed
Youth" at the Assembly Roxy performance venue in a former
church.
Actor, writer and presenter Stephen Fry will present
"Forgotten Voices" at the Pleasance Courtyard, while Hour Lot
Theatre tells the intriguing story of an unlikely friendship
between the German Kaiser and a British prisoner-of-war in "Dear
Mr Kaiser" at theSpace on North Bridge.
The festival covers a huge range of art forms including
cabaret, comedy, dance, circus, music, opera and theatre.
A record 3,193 shows - an 11-percent increase over 2013 -
and nearly 51,000 performances cement the Fringe's position as
the biggest annual arts festival in the world, officials said on
Thursday. The Fringe runs from August 1 to 25,
Edinburgh annually doubles in size to around one million
people with the Fringe, the Edinburgh International Festival of
the Arts from August 8-31, the Edinburgh Book Festival from
August 9-25 and the Royal Military Tattoo from August 1 to 23.
An official survey has put the value of the festival season
to around 250 million pounds to the Scottish economy, boosted
this year with an expected further influx of visitors to the
Commonwealth Games in Glasgow from July 23 to August 3.
Kath Mainland, chief executive of the Fringe Society, said
she thought the key to the success of the Fringe "is that it's
an open-access festival and anybody who wants to take part in it
can".
"You can see something that's really new, that's really
avant garde, you can see every art form available and some
things that adapt between the art forms," she told Reuters.
