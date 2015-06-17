LONDON, June 17 Florence + The Machine will take the main opening night slot at Glastonbury after the Foo Fighters cancelled their European tour because lead singer Dave Grohl broke his leg, the festival said on Wednesday.

"We're very pleased to announce that Florence + The Machine will play the Friday night Pyramid headline slot, which Foo Fighters were forced to withdraw from yesterday," the popular British festival announced on its website.

The Foo Fighters on Tuesday announced they were cancelling the remainder of their European tour as Grohl recovers from surgery after he broke his leg while performing last week. That includes the starring spot at Glastonbury on June 26.

"Once we heard the sad news that Foo Fighters had been forced to pull out, there was only one person we wanted to call and that was Florence," Emily Eavis, a co-organiser of Glastonbury, said on the festival website.

"Every time she has played here she's done something spectacular and we always knew she would headline the Pyramid one day. I'm delighted she's agreed to step up to it - she's going to smash it!"

