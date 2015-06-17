LONDON, June 17 Florence + The Machine will take
the main opening night slot at Glastonbury after the Foo
Fighters cancelled their European tour because lead singer Dave
Grohl broke his leg, the festival said on Wednesday.
"We're very pleased to announce that Florence + The Machine
will play the Friday night Pyramid headline slot, which Foo
Fighters were forced to withdraw from yesterday," the popular
British festival announced on its website.
The Foo Fighters on Tuesday announced they were cancelling
the remainder of their European tour as Grohl recovers from
surgery after he broke his leg while performing last week. That
includes the starring spot at Glastonbury on June 26.
"Once we heard the sad news that Foo Fighters had been
forced to pull out, there was only one person we wanted to call
and that was Florence," Emily Eavis, a co-organiser of
Glastonbury, said on the festival website.
"Every time she has played here she's done something
spectacular and we always knew she would headline the Pyramid
one day. I'm delighted she's agreed to step up to it - she's
going to smash it!"
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by xLarry King)