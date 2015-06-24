* Click for photos reut.rs/1Nag6Ol
LONDON, June 24 When Reuters photographer Dylan
Martinez recently cleared out his cupboards, he came across six
rolls of black-and-white film marked "Glastonbury '89".
Preparing to return to cover this year's festival, the
rolls grabbed his attention and he developed them.
Here were scenes at Worthy Farm in Somerset 26 years ago
when a teenage Martinez and a group of friends jumped on impulse
into a car and drove to southwest England for what is now seen
as Britain's top music festival.
The shots, which can be seen at reut.rs/1Nag6Ol,
capture performers such as veteran singer Van Morrison on stage,
Scottish band The Proclaimers posing for the camera and singers
Peter Gabriel and Youssou N'dour walking backstage.
They also show the audience with revellers sitting on the
grass, asleep in tents or dancing along to the live shows.
As this year's music festival gets under way, Martinez
shares those pictures.
