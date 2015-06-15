LONDON Britain kicked off its summer music festival season on the Isle of Wight with a world record attempt in honour of Jimi Hendrix 45 years after his last UK performance at the venue.

As a sideshow to performances by groups such as Fleetwood Mac, Blur and The Prodigy, thousands of music fans donned masks bearing the face of the guitar hero to try to get the most people wearing the same mask in the same place.

Hendrix played at the Isle of Wight Festival shortly before his death aged 27 in September 1970. Footage from that performance was beamed on Saturday from the stage, renamed "The Electric Church" for the occasion in honour of his music.

A spokeswoman said organisers were still establishing whether a world record had been set. Proceeds from the masks, one pound each, will go to children's charity Well Child, with 5,000 pounds ($7,750) raised so far.

Electronic music band The Prodigy were among the first acts to perform at the June 11-14 festival off the English south coast, followed by 1990S Britpop act Blur and rock band Fleetwood Mac who closed the event.

"Happy" singer Pharrell Williams also performed.

The festival is considered the first major music festival in the British summer calendar ahead of Glastonbury later this month.

(1 US dollar = 0.6455 British pound)

