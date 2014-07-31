(Adds video link)
* Verbier Festival turns ski resort into music mecca
* "You're with one foot in nature here" - festival founder
* Some come for prestige, not music, recital-goer gripes
By Michael Roddy
VERBIER, Switzerland, July 31 There are
thousands of music festivals around Europe every summer, but
only one lays claim to being held at the highest altitude and
that's the one in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier, sometimes
called the Davos of the music world.
It gets that nickname in part from the quality of the
musicianship. Argentine-born piano star Martha Argerich is a
regular, and this year the big names have included Russian
pianist Evgeny Kissin, British cellist Steven Isserlis and
American violinist Joshua Bell.
But the comparison has a deeper root. The three-week-long
Verbier Festival, which runs from July until Aug. 3, draws the
moneyed elites and big corporate sponsors.
George Clooney's smiling face is a fixture around the town
as the brand ambassador for food giant Nestle's Nespresso coffee
line, while Swiss private banker Julius Baer is another sponsor.
Martin Engstroem - the Swedish artists' agent who founded
the festival in 1994 and lost 1.2 million Swiss francs ($1.3
million) of his own money in the first two years before the
banks and the municipality agreed to help out - won't be drawn
to repeat that Davos comparison.
But he is more than happy to concur that Verbier, with its
breathtaking mountain scenery, posh hotels and restaurants ready
to serve everything from local dried meats to imported giant
prawns, has become a go-to place for summer music lovers.
"Almost all the music festivals are in cities - all the
bigger festivals," Engstroem said while seated in the portico of
one of the marquees set up by the sponsors outside the main
"Salle des Combins" hall, with a view of the Alps.
"We are selling 44,000 tickets a year so we are one of the
bigger ones and we are the only one really out in nature.
"We are also the one that is the highest in Europe, 1,500 m
(5,000 feet) so it's a completely different way of listening to
music. You're with one foot in nature here and if you like that
combination then you should come," Engstroem said.
"If you don't want your experience of listening to music to
be interfered (with) by an occasional cow going by or a plane or
a dog barking then you shouldn't come here."
The number of cows spotted on a recent weekend in Verbier,
from a reporter's eye view, was zero, but the number of luxury
SUVs and limousines coursing up and down the narrow streets and
filling the parking lots was close to uncountable.
SUMMER SOCIAL SCENE
Verbier is very much a summer social scene for the wealthy,
who meet in their palatial chalets built into the hillsides
above the town for post-concert buffet dinners.
Talk at one such event ranged from critiquing singers in
that evening's production of Beethoven's "Fidelio" conducted by
Marc Minkowski, to one woman's plans for expanding her latest
London restaurant chain - having sold a previous venture.
Michelle Despine of Geneva, attending a piano recital on
Sunday, agreed it was elitist but no different from any other
Swiss mountain resort.
"So naturally it's a bit elitist, with the very beautiful
chalets, but if you make the rounds of the Swiss mountain
resorts who will find that is true everywhere," she said.
A fellow recital-goer, teacher Samuel Torche, from the Swiss
town of Bossonnens, near Montreux, saw more of a downside in the
presence of so many high-rollers at a place of high culture.
While delighted to be able to hear Canadian piano virtuoso
Marc-Andre Hamelin for what Torche felt was a reasonable 65
Swiss francs, he said many of the people in the audiences at the
bigger events in Verbier "are not connoisseurs, they are here
because of the place, because it's a prestigious venue".
Engstroem said the festival has made an effort to
accommodate the wider public, noting that between 10,000 and
15,000 people come every year "and never buy any tickets, they
just go to public events".
The festival runs a summer music camp for about 60
youngsters, he said, and another 300 young people work in
different academies or workshops.
It also affords an opportunity for younger musicians to
network with each other, and with the stars.
"If somebody gets invited to Verbier then this someone will
come to Verbier because it is the crown of the festivals in
Europe," Hungarian cellist Istvan Vardai, 28, said after a
recital he played on a Stradivarius cello on loan from a British
instrument dealer.
"I have a lot of friends here, musician friends, and I
couldn't imagine any better thing to do at this particular time
than to be in Verbier."
