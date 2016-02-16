PARIS Feb 16 Investment fund Alpha Private
Equity is set to enter exclusive negotiations to buy French auto
servicing chain Feu Vert, a source with knowledge of the
discussions told Reuters on Tuesday.
Alpha will negotiate the purchase of Qualium
Investissement's 65 percent stake in the business and 34 percent
from the Monnoyeur group, the source said, without commenting on
the deal value.
"It's done. The agreement should be signed during the
night," the source said without giving details.
Feu Vert operates 462 auto repair centres in Europe and
posted 676.9 million euros ($754.07 million) in revenue for
2014. It employs 7,100 people.
Qualium is a division of France's state-owned Caisse des
Depots and acquired its controlling stake of Feu Vert in 2007
from the Monnoyeur group.
Feu Vert's management holds the remaining 1 percent.
Qualium declined to comment. Monnoyeur and Alpha's Paris
office were not immediately available for comment.
U.S. investment fund Colony Capital had been in
talks to buy Feu Vert in September, but a deal never
materialised.
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Reporting by Mathieu Protard; writing by John Irish; editing
by Adrian Croft)