ATHENS Nov 29 Greek jewellery retailer
Folli Follie Group reported on Tuesday a 27.4 percent
rise in nine-month profit after a merger with two Greek retail
chains last year helped it brightened prospects amid a severe
recession.
Folli sells jewellery and other accessories at about 700
stores in more than 28 countries in Europe, Asia and the United
States.
The firm said net profit rose to 81.5 million euros in the
first nine months of the year, broadly in line with the average
analysts' forecast of 83 million euros in a Reuters poll.
