ATHENS Nov 29 Greek jewellery retailer Folli Follie Group reported on Tuesday a 27.4 percent rise in nine-month profit after a merger with two Greek retail chains last year helped it brightened prospects amid a severe recession.

Folli sells jewellery and other accessories at about 700 stores in more than 28 countries in Europe, Asia and the United States.

The firm said net profit rose to 81.5 million euros in the first nine months of the year, broadly in line with the average analysts' forecast of 83 million euros in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)