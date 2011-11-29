(Adds more detail)

* Folli 9-month net 81.5 mln euros

* Merger with duty free shop operator boosted profit

* Sales up 5 pct to 775.5 mln euros despite Greece recession

ATHENS, Nov 29 Greek jewellery retailer Folli Follie Group on Tuesday reported a 27.4 percent rise in nine-month profit after a merger with two Greek retail chains last year brightened prospects amid a severe recession.

Folli sells jewellery and other accessories at about 700 stores in more than 28 countries in Europe, Asia and the United States.

The firm said net profit rose to 81.5 million euros ($109 million) in the first nine months of the year, broadly in line with an average analyst forecast of 83 million in a Reuters poll.

Recession in austerity-hit Greece has dampened consumer spending. But Folli's merger with a Greek apparel retailer and the country's sole duty free shop operator last year helped the firm fare better.

Sales, the bulk of which come from Greece and Asia, rose 5 percent to 775.5 million euros, thanks to the addition of new stores in China and a strong duty free business due to a good tourism season in Greece.

The stock has shed 32 percent this year, outperforming a 53 percent loss for the Athens bourse's general index.

Earlier this year, China's top conglomerate Fosun bought a 13.4 percent stake in Folli, hoping for synergies with the Greek retailer in the Asian country.

($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)