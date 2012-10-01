BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auction worth 345 mln yuan
June 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
DUBAI Oct 1 Abu Dhabi-listed First Gulf Bank plans to issue a five-year, benchmark-sized dollar-denominated bond imminently, according to arranging banks.
Citi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, HSBC , Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank are arranging the deal. Early price talk was seen at 220 basis points over midswaps.
Benchmark-sized is understood to mean at least $500 million.
Reuters reported last week that the lender, the second biggest by market value in the United Arab Emirates, was eyeing a new bond sale.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)
June 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison