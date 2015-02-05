DUBAI Feb 5 First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, plans to meet fixed income investors starting on Monday for a potential international bond issue, a document from lead managers showed on Thursday.

Rated A2 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch, First Gulf Bank will meet investors in Europe, the document said, adding that the bank would issue a bond during the course of 2015 subject to market conditions.

The lender has mandated Deutsche Bank and ING Bank to arrange the investor meetings. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)