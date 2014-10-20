BRIEF-Magyar Bancorp quarterly earnings per share $0.05
* Net interest and dividend income increased $429,000 to $4.5 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qahewb) Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI Oct 20 First Gulf Bank, the second largest lender by market capitalisation in the United Arab Emirates, plans to make a benchmark foreign currency bond issue in the next 12 months, chief executive Andre Sayegh said on Monday.
"There will be a bond issuance in the coming 12 months. It is for balance sheet management," Sayegh told reporters.
He also said the bank expected to post double-digit loan growth in the next 12 months. "Loan growth is picking up and some major projects are coming up."
Sayegh said FGB aimed to open a representative office in China in the coming 12 months. The office is expected eventually to be upgraded to a branch, he added. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Tuesday: ** Tyson Foods Inc, the No. 1 U.S. meat processor, said it would buy packaged sandwich supplier AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc for about $3.2 billion in cash, to expand its fast-growing portfolio of prepared foods. ** Straight Path Communications Inc said it received a $104.64 per-share all-stock buyout offer from a "multi-national telecommunications company", topping AT&T Inc's o