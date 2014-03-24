SYDNEY, March 24 (IFR) - First Gulf Bank (A2/NR/A+) has set initial guidance of the 155 basis point area over Australian swaps for its upcoming issue of a five-year bond denominated in Australian dollars.

The deal is expected to price on Tuesday in the Sydney morning. ANZ, HSBC and Nomura are the lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)