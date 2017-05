DUBAI, March 7 First Gulf Bank, the largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates, has obtained shareholder approval to issue debt, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The bank received approval from its investors to authorize the board "to issue any type of bonds, Islamic sukuk, non-convertible into shares or financing programs," and to set the terms of the instrument and the date of issuance, it said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by William Maclean)