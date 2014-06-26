ABU DHABI, June 26 United Arab Emirates-based First Gulf Bank (FGB) on Thursday said it sold a debut 10 billion yen ($98.2 million) bond as part of its strategy to diversify funding sources and expand into new markets.

The five-year bond carried an annual coupon of 0.863 percent and is part of the lender's $1 billion Tokyo Pro-Bond Market Programme, it said in a statement.

HSBC and Mizuho International arranged the transaction on behalf of FGB. ($1 = 101.8100 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)