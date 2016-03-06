ABU DHABI, March 6 First Gulf Bank, one of the United Arab Emirates' biggest banks, thinks it can maintain profit growth of 6 percent in 2016, chief executive Andre Sayegh said on Sunday.

Net interest margins will improve this year with liquidity conditions, he told reporters. "From excess liquidity we are moving to reasonable liquidity now."

For 2015, net profit was 6.01 billion dirhams ($1.64 billion), up 6 percent from 2014. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Andrew Torchia)