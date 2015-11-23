ABU DHABI/DUBAI Nov 23 First Gulf Bank
(FGB), the third-largest lender by assets in the United Arab
Emirates, has cut close to 100 jobs, three sources aware of the
matter said on Monday, in the latest sign of Gulf banks
adjusting to deteriorating market conditions.
Economic growth in the Gulf region has been stalling due to
lower oil prices and subsequent cuts in state spending, which is
being felt in the local banking system including through
squeezed liquidity from reduced deposits and increasing default
rates among small and medium-sized businesses.
"First Gulf Bank released a number of staff as a result of
efficiency measures that have streamlined and reduced roles
across the operation," the company said in a statement,
confirming what Reuters heard from several sources.
It did not give details on the number of job cuts, but said:
"This is in line with FGB's robust approach to cost and
resources management which remains a key driver of FGB's
successful financial performance."
Controlled by Abu Dhabi's ruling family, FGB has over 2,500
employees. It posted a worse-than-expected 0.4 percent drop in
third-quarter net profit after loan income fell slightly.
FGB has cut jobs from departments including corporate and
investment banking, the sources said on condition of anonymity
as the details have not been made public.
It is not the only bank to be implementing staffing cuts to
cope with economic conditions.
HSBC has cut jobs in its retail and commercial banking units
in the UAE, a source told Reuters on Monday, as the bank
prepares for lower growth next year and implements a global
cost-cutting strategy aimed at boosting dividends.
(Additional reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold;
Editing by David French and Mark Potter)