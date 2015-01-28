* Q4 net profit 1.55 bln dhs vs 1.37 bln dhs yr-ago - statement

* Largest profit generated by UAE bank in strong earnings period

* Lower impairments drive profit growth

* Offers same cash dividend as 2013 but fewer bonus shares (Adds detail, context)

ABU DHABI, Jan 28 First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets, beat analysts estimates on Wednesday after posting a 13 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit.

It was helped by setting aside significantly less cash for bad loans.

The last major bank in the UAE to report earnings, it posted the largest profit figure of any bank in a reporting period marked by strong growth on the back of buoyant local economic conditions.

FGB made a net profit of 1.55 billion dirhams ($422 million) for the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 1.37 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a statement.

Four analysts polled by Reuters earlier this month forecast an average net profit of 1.37 billion dirhams.

The profit growth was driven by a 68 percent year on year decline in provisioning to 177 million dirhams.

Having needed to put aside significant amounts of cash at the beginning of the decade to cover the aftermath of a local real estate bubble bursting and debt issues at Dubai state-owned companies, a rebounding local economy has improved asset quality to the benefit of all UAE banks.

The big slump in impairments helped offset flat growth in net interest income in the fourth quarter and a 13 percent year on year decline in non-interest income.

Profit for 2014 was 5.66 billion dirhams, up 18 percent.

Lending, which constitutes a big part of net interest income, was up 11 percent in 2014, but deposits grew by just 2 percent over the same time frame.

The bank's board was proposing a cash dividend of 1 dirham per share and the equivalent of 1.54 bonus shares for every 10 shares held for 2014, the statement said. According to the bank's annual report for 2013, it paid the same cash dividend but gave away what equated to 3 bonus shares for every 10 held.

The bank also said on Wednesday it will repay by the end of January a $900 million loan originally due in December 2015.

Shares in FGB closed 0.9 percent lower on Wednesday against a 0.3 percent decline for the wider market. The earnings were disclosed after market hours.

($1=3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho & Tom Arnold; Editing by David French/Jeremy Gaunt)