ABU DHABI Oct 27 First Gulf Bank (FGB), the third-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates, posted a worse-than-expected 0.4 percent drop in third-quarter net profit after loan income fell slightly.

FGB is the fifth major UAE bank to report earnings so far this quarter, with profit growth mostly down from the double-digit levels recorded in recent years, reflecting a more uncertain economic backdrop.

FGB made a net profit of 1.42 billion dirhams ($386.6 million) for the three months which ended on Sept. 30, little changed from 1.43 billion a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

Four analysts polled by Reuters this month forecast a net profit of 1.51 billion dirhams on average.

The bank said net interest and Islamic financing income fell in the third quarter to 1.58 billion dirhams from 1.60 billion dirhams a year earlier.

The third-quarter results left net profit for the first nine months at 4.29 billion, up 4 percent from a year earlier.

The bank's net interest margin was 3.3 percent in the first nine months of 2015, down from 3.6 percent last year. Loans for the first nine months rose 16 percent to 154.1 billion dirhams while deposits fell 2 percent to 141.5 billion from a year ago.

Last month, FGB said it raised a $1 billion loan for general financing purposes ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)