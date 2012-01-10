ABU DHABI Jan 10 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf
Bank has picked four banks for a five-year
benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, three sources said on
Tuesday, becoming the latest Gulf financial institution seeking
funds from liquid sharia-compliant investors.
The four banks which have been mandated are Citi, HSBC
, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard
Chartered, the sources, who declined to be named as the
information has not yet made public, said.
No timeframe for the sukuk issue had been decided, two of
the sources added, although one added that it hoped to be as
soon as possible, depending on market conditions.
(Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)