ABU DHABI Jan 10 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank has picked four banks for a five-year benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, three sources said on Tuesday, becoming the latest Gulf financial institution seeking funds from liquid sharia-compliant investors.

The four banks which have been mandated are Citi, HSBC , National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered, the sources, who declined to be named as the information has not yet made public, said.

No timeframe for the sukuk issue had been decided, two of the sources added, although one added that it hoped to be as soon as possible, depending on market conditions. (Writing by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)