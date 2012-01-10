RPT-WRAPUP 1-Turkish president says Qatar isolation violates Islamic values
* Putin discusses Gulf crisis in phone call with Saudi King Salman
DUBAI Jan 10 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank has issued an initial price whisper for a five-year, benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.
The whisper has been set at 287.5 basis points over midswaps, with books now open and pricing scheduled for this week, the document added.
Citi, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are the banks arranging the transaction, sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
* Putin discusses Gulf crisis in phone call with Saudi King Salman
MADRID, June 13 Shareholders in Banco Popular have asked Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor to investigate the collapse of the lender, which had to be rescued last week by Santander after a run on its deposits caused regulators to intervene.