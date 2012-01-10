DUBAI Jan 10 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank has issued an initial price whisper for a five-year, benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.

The whisper has been set at 287.5 basis points over midswaps, with books now open and pricing scheduled for this week, the document added.

Citi, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered are the banks arranging the transaction, sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)