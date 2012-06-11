June 11 Financial Guaranty Insurance Co, the
bond insurance unit of bankrupt FGIC Corp, said on
Monday that the New York State Department of Financial Services
had begun a rehabilitation process that will include taking over
the business of the bond insurer.
FGIC filed for bankruptcy in August of 2010 as a result of
the financial crisis and a deterioration in the U.S. housing and
mortgage markets. It was once the fourth-most active bond
insurer.
The issues that affected FGIC were widespread. Ambac
Financial Group, once the second largest bond insurer,
went through a state-led reorganization process in Wisconsin and
also filed for bankruptcy.
The bond insurance unit stopped writing new financial
guaranty insurance policies in January of 2008 in order to
preserve capital and also stopped paying dividends to its parent
company FGIC, which led to its bankruptcy.
Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the New York State
Department of Financial Services, filed a petition with the
Supreme Court of the State of New York for an order to allow the
process to move forward, according to a statement.
FGIC has agreed to allow the proceeding to begin, the
statement said.